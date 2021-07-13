Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

The NILE’s Rope N Stroke golf and rodeo event will be held July 30 through Aug. 1. The event begins Friday, July 30 with a 7 p.m. calcutta at the Blue Cat Arena in Huntley. The following day, a golf tournament will be held at Eaglerock Golf Course, with registration beginning at 8 and teams teeing off at 9. A NILE membership picnic and golf day begins at 2:30 p.m., with a dinner beginning at 6:30 at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley. A calcutta for the team roping event begins at 7:30 with an auction to follow. On Sunday, the roping portion of the event will start at 10 a.m. at Blue Cat Arena. The NILE summer spin roping event begins at 1.