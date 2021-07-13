Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

406mtsports.com
 14 days ago

Billings Blue Jays 8, Billings Cardinals 7 (9 innings) Highlights: Playing at Pirtz Field, Kayden Keith singled in the winning run for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the ninth. The Cardinals had tied the game at 7-all with a five-run outburst in the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays received doubles from Sy Waldron and Ethan Chaney. Hunter Doyle doubled for the Cardinals. Davis Chakos finished with three hits for the Blue Jays. Kade Vatsndal and Chase Wise furnished two hits each for the Cardinals.

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Billings Cardinals#The Blue Jays#Billings Blue Jays 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings waive Jaylen Twyman

Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury designation. The move cleared space on the roster for wide receiver Dede Westbrook after he agreed to a one-year deal with the team over the weekend.
MLBchatsports.com

Cardinals Rumors: Should St Louis pursue T.J. Zeuch?

Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The St Louis Cardinals need a pitcher or two, but don’t want to give up a...
MLB406mtsports.com

Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler selected by Marlins in 18th round of MLB Draft

BOZEMAN — Bennett Hostetler’s life-long determination has paid off. The Bozeman product was chosen with the 17th pick in the 18th round, 539th overall, of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. “I would say that it has been something I have been working for my whole life,...
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Broken Bow Opens Play Today at Class B Juniors State American Legion Baseball Tournament

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team will begin play today at the 2021 Class B Juniors State American Legion Baseball Tournament. Broken Bow qualified for the state tournament by winning the Class B Area 6 tournament. Broken Bow cruised through the tournament as the top seed winning four games by a combined score of 61-12. Broken Bow has yet to lose this season entering the tournament undefeated at 24-0. Along the way, Broken Bow also claimed the Mid Nebraska League Title.
Golf406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your Sports

The NILE’s Rope N Stroke golf and rodeo event will be held July 30 through Aug. 1. The event begins Friday, July 30 with a 7 p.m. calcutta at the Blue Cat Arena in Huntley. The following day, a golf tournament will be held at Eaglerock Golf Course, with registration beginning at 8 and teams teeing off at 9. A NILE membership picnic and golf day begins at 2:30 p.m., with a dinner beginning at 6:30 at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley. A calcutta for the team roping event begins at 7:30 with an auction to follow. On Sunday, the roping portion of the event will start at 10 a.m. at Blue Cat Arena. The NILE summer spin roping event begins at 1.
Minnesota Statecbslocal.com

Legion Baseball Returns To Minnesota

Summertime means Legion baseball in Minnesota. The pandemic prevented a formal 2020 season and the return to the diamond has meant a lot to players, coaches, and beyond, reports Norman George. (2:03) WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 17.
NHL406mtsports.com

Tyler Tenney leads Helena Senators into latter portion of regular-season schedule

HELENA — The dog days of summer are coming to end for the Helena Senators. In the last 23 days, the team has played 25 games, including 14 contests over the last 10 days. That stretch ended with four-straight wins as part of a tournament in Minnesota over the weekend and ushered in a period of six days off for the Senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy