Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The teen brain: Strengthening the ‘decision muscle’

By Dibby Olson Family, Youth Initiatives
Mountain Mail
 13 days ago

I once heard someone describe the teen brain as like a car where the engine is fully developed but the brakes are not working perfectly. Put that way, it sounds pretty scary, right?. But, in terms of sheer intellectual power, the adolescent brain matches an adult’s. You see an awesome...

www.themountainmail.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Power#Adolescence#Exercise#Testosterone#Estrogen#Pfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait Linked To Depression

One trait that can signal a higher risk of depression. Declining IQ scores can help to predict depression with age, research finds. As people’s scores on abstract reasoning tests decline, so their risk of being depressed increases. Typical abstract reasoning tests involve analysing shapes and symbols for things like patterns...
Mental Healthotdowntown.com

Loneliness and the Brain

Our social relationships, from the love and intimacy we share with family to the common courtesies we exchange with strangers, and everything in between, are life itself, as essential as the oxygen we breathe. Our connections to others are a powerful influence on our mental and physical health. People who enjoy strong social relationships live longer, healthier lives, and when they do get sick, they fare better. Research shows, for example, that having friends is as important for an individual’s overall well-being as eating right, getting enough exercise and not smoking. One study found that even casual friendships with “the more peripheral members of our social networks” carry a definite health benefit. Another linked friendship to greater resistance to the common cold.
DrinksAnchorage Daily News

Alcohol harms the brain in teen years — before and after that, too

If we only paid attention to ads, it might seem as though alcohol — a beer or glass of wine, a shot of fiery liquor or sophisticated cocktail — merely served as a way to bring people together and make them happy. Drink responsibly, the ads wink, without ever explaining the toll that frequent or excessive alcohol use exacts, particularly at certain stages in life. Because alcohol doesn’t just get us drunk, impair our judgment and hurt our liver: it can have many other bad effects on our bodies — including effects on the brain.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Memory and Brain Fog

Individuals with “brain fog” often report feeling "fuzzy," tired, or admit to having difficulty concentrating or remembering common things. Concentration is the ability to focus your attention on a single thought or object while not being distracted. Attention is the brain’s effort to prioritize the bottleneck of incoming sensory information...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

3 Potential Ways to Train the Brain to Release Dopamine on Demand

Dopamine is a feel-good neurotransmitter known as "the reward molecule." Dopaminergic pathways are activated by goal-oriented behavior. Neuroscientists have long known that achieving extrinsic goals or winning a prize triggers a surge in dopamine levels. New treadmill-based research (2021) shows that trained mice can learn to willfully modulate dopamine impulses...
Healthtransylvaniatimes.com

Nicotine Impact On Teen Brains

The human brain develops long past teenage years. Studies show that the brain does not finish developing fully until approximately age 25, leaving the teenage and young adult brain very susceptible to outside influences which can both positively and negatively affect brain development. Nicotine, for example, is chemical that impacts...
Mental HealthNature.com

Super glue: emerging roles for non-neuronal brain cells in mental health

Accumulating evidence indicates that non-neuronal cells play critical roles in healthy and aberrant brain function. As examples, microglia, astrocytes, and epithelial cells have been implicated in the etiology of psychiatric illness and considered as potential targets for therapeutics [1, 2]. Assimilation of this knowledge has been slow, especially in light of rapid advances in the development of tools that enable precision regulation of neuronal function, but this may reflect the burden of historic (and increasingly archaic) formulations of brain function. Classic conceptualizations of roles for glial cells, in particular, are derived from the knowledge that “glia” comes from the Greek word for “glue”; indeed, it is often assumed that they play passive roles, serving primarily to provide structure for the brain.
Colorado StateNeuroscience News

Aerobic Exercise Boosts Healthy Brain Aging

Summary: Aerobic exercise was associated with positive white matter changes in the brain for older adults. Neuroscientists have long known that aerobic exercises, like walking, swimming, running, or biking, are largely beneficial for brain health. Now, new research out of Assistant Professor Aga Burzynska’s BRAiN Lab at Colorado State University provides some of the first evidence that white matter, which connects and carries signals between neurons, can also change for the better in response to aerobic exercise, giving a boost to participants’ memory recall.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Your Brain Developed in Three Basic Stages

There are three key functions of the brain: avoiding, approaching, and attaching. Each function is mainly served by the region of the brain that first evolved to handle it. Be aware of the ongoing background trickle of anxiety in your mind. We can't get rid of the critters in there—they're...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

Flex and strengthen your brain power with this offering from NeuroNation

Unless you’ve gone completely off the grid, there’s a good chance your smartphone remains in your possession at all times. NeuroNation has given you yet another reason to make use of your phone with the NeuroNation Brain Training application. If you’re going to log time on your mobile device, why not use those valuable minutes for self-betterment? NeuroNation’s application allows plenty of opportunities for just that with more than 30 highly efficient brain-training exercises that help you stay sharp.
ScienceRoanoke Times

Some behavioral traits emerge at birth, UVa research finds

If you thought infants seem to have minds of their own, you would not be wrong. A University of Virginia researcher has found that babies are born with connected neural pathways in their brains that give the tiny humans their own behavioral traits. The traits researchers measured included how quickly...
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

Can Physical Activity Prevent Alzheimers Disease?

Physical activity has been shown to improve cognition. Routine physical activity can result in better neurogenesis and less shrinkage of the brain. Evidence suggests that regular physical activity—and especially regular aerobic exercise—could be protective against Alzheimer's disease. Regular exercise and physical activity exhibit positive effects on cognitive function in the...
CancerNewswise

Biomarker Could Help Diagnosis Schizophrenia at an Early Age

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – July 26, 2021 – Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have discovered how levels of a protein could be used in the future as a blood-based diagnostic aid for schizophrenia. The activity of the protein, which is found in both the brain and blood, affects neural connections in human brains and is uniquely imbalanced in people diagnosed with the condition. The research also provides guidance for future analyses into the molecular basis of this serious, disabling mental disorder.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Brain’s locus coeruleus may be a sophisticated regulator of learning and behavior

Small and seemingly specialized, the brain's locus coeruleus (LC) region has been stereotyped for its outsized export of the arousal-stimulating neuromodulator norepinephrine. In a new paper and with a new grant from the National Institutes of Health, an MIT neuroscience lab is making the case that the LC is not just an alarm button but has a more nuanced and multifaceted impact on learning, behavior, and mental health than it has been given credit for.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Everyday Habit May Give You Dementia, Study Shows

For several decades experts have confirmed the link between sleep and various health conditions. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep can negatively impact your health in a variety of ways, increasing your chances of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression. Now, a recent study published in the medical journal Nature Communications has established a link between a sleep habit and your risk of dementia. Read on to learn about the new study—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy