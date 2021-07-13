The teen brain: Strengthening the ‘decision muscle’

Our social relationships, from the love and intimacy we share with family to the common courtesies we exchange with strangers, and everything in between, are life itself, as essential as the oxygen we breathe. Our connections to others are a powerful influence on our mental and physical health. People who enjoy strong social relationships live longer, healthier lives, and when they do get sick, they fare better. Research shows, for example, that having friends is as important for an individual’s overall well-being as eating right, getting enough exercise and not smoking. One study found that even casual friendships with “the more peripheral members of our social networks” carry a definite health benefit. Another linked friendship to greater resistance to the common cold.