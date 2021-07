Tanner Opsal and Noah Christopherson have the chance to show the state just how far the McDonell football program has come in a short time. The three-year starters for the Macks will be in action at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Eight-Player All-Star Game at 6 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The Small and Large Schools 11-Man games will be contested on Saturday, as the best seniors from last season meet on the prep gridiron one more time.