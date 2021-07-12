From 'freaking pissed' to 'big things': How a women-owned gym survived the pandemic
In August of last year, Tiffany Krueger feared her dream of owning and operating a fitness center would be crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic. That month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee imposed new restrictions on gyms that nearly tripled the required space between class participants. For Krueger’s small gym, Athena Fitness and Wellness in Olympia, that meant further reducing class sizes.www.nwnewsnetwork.org
Comments / 0