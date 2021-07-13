Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 13, 2021

Today is ... National French Fry Day

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

53 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 13, 1966: At his annual mid-summer press gathering at Lake Martin, Paul “Bear” Bryant said "the biggest problem we'll have this year is battling fatheadness and the biggest thing we have going for us is confidence. Those little boogers don't think they can lose."

July 13, 1995: Tony Brown was born in Beaumont, Texas.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'm not talking to you. I'm talking to the ground." —Tony Brown, who was born on this date in 1995, on how he doesn’t trash-talk to receivers during practice.

We'll leave you with this ...