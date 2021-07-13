Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Malaysia shuts vaccination centre after 200 workers infected

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 13 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A COVID-19 vaccination centre in Malaysia was ordered to close for sanitisation on Tuesday after more than 200 volunteers and workers there tested positive over the weekend, the country’s science minister said. Those inoculated from July 9-12 at the centre, about 25 km (15.5 miles) outside...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuala Lumpur#Vaccinations#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have a Breakthrough Infection After Vaccination

While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare once an individual has been fully vaccinated, they are possible and even expected. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, they note "vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control." However, "no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people" and "there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19." This week, former E! News host and podcaster Catt Sadler shared her breakthrough infection experience, revealing that she tested positive for the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated. Read on to see if you might have a breakthrough infection—get tested if you think you do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Singapore tourism board says cruise ship returns after suspected COVID-19 case

(Reuters) – Singapore’s tourism board said on Wednesday a cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines had returned to the city-state after a 40-year-old passenger was suspected to have contracted COVID-19. “On July 13, the passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols,” the tourism board said in a statement.
Public Health104.1 WIKY

China’s Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province, state media said on Thursday. The 55-year old male infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city had been sent to hospital and local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity, said the state broadcaster CCTV.
Public Healthktwb.com

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpasssed 1 million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases. The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Malaysia's Parliament reopens after 7-month virus suspension

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Parliament reopened Monday for the first time this year after a seven-month suspension due to a coronavirus emergency that has failed to curb a worsening …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 646 – RKI

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 646 to 3,737,135, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 26 to 91,259, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Industry104.1 WIKY

Aptiv, Lear join Mexico’s effort to ramp up vaccinations at border

CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) – Auto part suppliers Aptiv PLC and Lear Corp turned their plants and parking lots in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez into COVID-19 vaccination centers on Monday, ushering in hundreds of workers from companies across the city to get shots. Mexico is ramping up...
Medical & Biotech104.1 WIKY

Pfizer says only in talks with government bodies in Thailand

(Reuters) – Pfizer on Thursday said it was only in talks with the Thai government, after a Thai hospital group said it was signing a deal for 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. “We are in ongoing discussions with Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health only,” Pfizer...
World104.1 WIKY

Bulgaria to donate COVID vaccines to Bhutan after low take-up

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria, which has one of the lowest inoculation rates in the European Union, plans to donate some 172,500 AstraZeneca COVID vaccine doses to Bhutan, the interim government said on Wednesday. The Balkan country faces having to throw away thousands of doses that are near their expiry dates,...
Asia94.3 Jack FM

Malaysia will not extend state of emergency, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will not extend a months-long national state of emergency when it ends on Aug. 1, law minister Takiyuddin Hassan said on Monday. The Southeast Asian country has been under emergency rule since January, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arguing it was needed to curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have slammed the move and accused the premier of trying to cling to power amid a slim majority.
Public Healthsanantoniopost.com

21 vaccination centres to remain shut in south Delhi

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, as many as 21 vaccination centres in south Delhi will remain shut on Thursday following the shortage of vaccines. The latest health bulletin by the Delhi government has mentioned that "only 20 per...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia to allow commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia will soon allow the commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Chinese firms Sinopharm (1099.HK) and Sinovac (SVA.O), the science minister said on Friday, as authorities try to ramp up inoculation rates amid surging cases. Malaysia has one of the region's highest number...
HealthBloomberg

Malaysia Plans Leeway for People, Companies on Full Vaccination

Malaysia plans to ease restrictions for individuals who have been fully inoculated and consider allowing companies to be fully operational if their workers receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The details will be announced soon, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a briefing on Friday, hours before Finance Minister Tengku...
PharmaceuticalsMetro International

Malaysia to stop using Sinovac vaccine after supply ends: minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry on Thursday said the country will stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac once its supplies end, as it has a sufficient number of other vaccines for its programme. Malaysia’s inoculation drive will be largely anchored by the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Can 'viral shedding' after the COVID vaccine infect others? That's a big 'no'

Fears of “viral shedding” and other concerns after the COVID vaccine has led some businesses to ban vaccinated customers from the premises, believing vaccination poses a health risk to others. We’ve seen this in Australia, in the northern New South Wales town of Mullumbimby and on the Gold Coast in Queensland. We’ve also seen this internationally. In the United States, a teacher warned her students not to hug their vaccinated parents for the same reason. But COVID vaccines don’t contain any live virus to shed. Here’s the science to put the myth of viral shedding after the COVID vaccine to bed. What is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy