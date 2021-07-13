Cancel
New Cumberland, WV

Yard of the Month award

Weirton Daily Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Cumberland Garden Club has begun a new program to recognize beautiful yards within the city. Its Yard of the Month Award will be given from June through October to an outstanding yard that has been chosen by the club members. The first recipient of the award is the yard of Bill Webster who, along with his son, Brian, maintains a display of annuals and perennials in their yard at the corner of North Chester and Pearl Streets. In between the flowers are a variety of bird baths and statues, making their yard a unanimous winner for the month of June. Bill explained that he keeps the yard looking nice in memory of his wife, the late Marsha Webster, who loved spending time in her flower garden. Garden club President Milli Hines and Mayor Will White placed the yard of the month sign in Webster’s yard and presented him with a certificate and a $50 check from the city of New Cumberland. The program is a joint effort between the garden club and the city in an effort to recognize those who take time and effort to keep their yards looking nice. From left are Hines, White and Webster with his certificate.

