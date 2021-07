Love it or hate it, the transfer portal is alive and active in the college sports world, especially for football. This year, July 1st marked the deadline for when a player can transfer to a new school and be eligible to play in the upcoming season. In the future, the football deadline will be May 31st. The deadline seems like a good time to review the additions and attrition for every Mountain West team. All 12 teams are categorized into transfer portal winners or losers, although those terms don’t tell the entire story. The higher the ranking, the more a team won or lost.