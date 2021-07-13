Cancel
‘Satan Shoes’ Maker MSCHF Releases Collectible Figures Of Dead Gadgets

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany hardware startups innovate and produce, but their products just don’t land, and the companies retreat back to square one. Some, however, don’t get to shy away silently. To commemorate this, Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF—yes, the one responsible for the ‘Satan Shoes’—has released a set of five vinyl figurines, a...

designtaxi.com

