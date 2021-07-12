Cancel
WWE Hall of Famer, Former New Orleans Saint Paul Orndorff Passes Away at 71

By clintdomingue
1037thegame.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the legends of the golden age of professional wrestling passed away on Monday in “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. Orndorff was 71. Prior to his legendary wrestling career, Orndorff was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 12th round of the 1973 Draft after a successful career at the University of Tampa where he excelled as a running back with over 2,000 all-purpose yards. However, he never played a down in the league after failing his physical.

