Clarios International Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Wisconsin-based low-voltage battery technologies company, for mobility and industrial use, could be valued at up to $10.7 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $1.85 billion, as it is offering 88.08 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $21 a share. About 509.1 million shares are expected to be outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BTRY." BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan lead a group of 20...