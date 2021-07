The truth about the cargo ambitions of four major North American passenger airlines can be seen in first-half results that place two carriers well ahead, in terms of focus. There are several ways of looking at it: in second-quarter earnings calls, Air Canada had 21 mentions of cargo; United made 17; Delta, three; and American Airlines did not mention it once – despite decent half-year cargo revenue of $641m, more than twice that of a year earlier, when AA was very slow to get out of the blocks, cargo-wise.