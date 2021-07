British travellers given an Indian-made dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid vaccine are reportedly being barred from entering Malta.So-called Covishield batches of the AZ jab, made by the Serum Institute of India, have yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) — despite being chemically identical to UK-made matches — and are therefore not required to be recognised by the EU.Fifteen countries, including Spain and Germany, have said they will accept the India-made doses, up to five million of which have been administered in the UK.But Malta is refusing entry, as reported by The Daily Telegraph, despite being...