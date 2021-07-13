Cancel
Don’t forget our state’s coal communities

Weirton Daily Times
 14 days ago

West Virginia lawmakers know they can’t put it off any longer. They have to start working to help the people who could be left in the lurch as the state’s economy inevitably transitions. Specifically, state House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, announced earlier this month the creation of a work group to dig up ideas for revitalizing coal communities.

