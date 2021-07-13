Don’t forget our state’s coal communities

Has Utah become a national leader on addressing climate change? I believe we may have arrived with robust leadership in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Senator Romney has joined the Senate climate caucus and Utah Representative John Curtis has recently formed the Conservative Climate Caucus in the House of Representatives. Rep. Blake Moore, who represents our area, has joined this caucus as well. Additionally, we have 26 current and former Republican state legislators who have endorsed the need for a carbon fee and dividend to accelerate our transition to clean energy, and in the process, create millions of jobs and dramatically improve our health. One piece of legislation that has attracted considerable interest and sponsorship is the Energy Innovation and Dividend Act, HR 2307. You can thank them and invite their support by writing them at https://citizensclimatelobby.org/write-your-representative/#/74/.