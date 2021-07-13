Cancel
Public Health

Malaysia shuts vaccination centre after 200 workers infected

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 13 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A COVID-19 vaccination centre in Malaysia was ordered to close for sanitisation on Tuesday after more than 200 volunteers and workers there tested positive over the weekend, the country’s science minister said. Those inoculated from July 9-12 at the centre, about 25 km (15.5 miles) outside...

whbl.com

Khairy Jamaluddin
#Kuala Lumpur#Vaccinations#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters
Asia
Malaysia
Public Health
Vaccines
EatThis

WSB Radio

Reuters

TheConversationAU

