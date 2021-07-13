Special recognition

Cancel
Steubenville, OH

Weirton Daily Times
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader/Coach and Student/Athlete of the Month for the Steel Valley FCA, Northeast Region of Ohio, were honored Thursday at the Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville. From left are Bobbyjon Bauman, center director; Anthony Desany, student athlete; Dale Tombs, retired educator; and Steel Valley FCA Director Don James, who presented the awards. Tombs was an educator for 40 years and coach for 30 years and was involved with FCA in New York and Arkansas before Steubenville. After retirement he moved to Steubenville and has been an adult Huddle leader at Harding Middle School and Steubenville High School for the last seven years. “He attends four huddle meetings a week and has done an outstanding job through the years serving the students in Steubenville,” Bauman said, noting Tombs was the FCA leader of the year in 2019 and was recognized and received an award at a banquet held by the Ohio Valley Youth Network. Desany, 18, just graduated from Steubenville High School. He was a student Huddle/Bible study leader for two FCA Bible study groups that met at the high school. In the fall he will attend Eastern Gateway Community College and study computer graphic design. He volunteers his time at the Sycamore Youth Center and is a part of the Sycamore Youth Center Student Leadership program and was recently hired by the CAC Summer Jobs to serve at Sycamore. “He is an extremely hard worker and truly has a heart for people,” Bauman said.

