City sees month's worth of rainfall in one day

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont; Saguache The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Chaffee County in central Colorado West Central Fremont County in central Colorado Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 703 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek and County Roads 108 and 108A. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR