Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

City sees month's worth of rainfall in one day

By Adriana Navarro,
AccuWeather
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe floodgates opened over the Philadelphia metro area on Monday, as a deluge of rainfall shut down highways, prompted numerous water rescues and delivered up to 10 inches of rainfall for one town. As storms rolled into the area, the National Weather Service office of Mount Holly, New Jersey, issued...

www.accuweather.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Year Flood#Flash Flood#Philadelphia#Extreme Weather#Mount Holly#The Bensalem Fire Rescue#Philaoem#The Accuweather Network#Directv#Frontier#Spectrum#Fubotv#Verizon Fios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Arizona Statentvhoustonnews.com

Flash flooding hits parts of Arizona

Swollen waters hit New River, Arizona Friday (July 23) causing a deluge along freeways. The National Weather Service warned that rains of up to two to four inches could produce flash flooding in parts of Arizona. The flash flooding could continue well into the night, especially over recent burn scars...
Dayton, OHnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dayton, Cincinnati see rainfall breaking records over 100 years old

Jul. 17—Dayton and Cincinnati both saw record-breaking rainfall on Friday, in both locations breaking records for single-day rainfall over 100 years old, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. In Dayton, the NWS measured 1.41 inches of rainfall at the Dayton International Airport. The previous record for rain on...
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Persistent storminess continues in Midwest, Northeast

Deadly, severe storms have wreaked havoc across central and eastern portions of the United States since the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather will be in no hurry to wind down. Severe thunderstorms turned deadly on Saturday, after a 12-year-old girl was swept away by flood waters in...
Texas Statekurv.com

South Texas Dries Out After Several Days Of Heavy Rainfall

(AP) — South Texas is starting to dry out after several days of drenching showers. The heavy rainfall, which began Monday, caused flash flooding in various cities and communities along the South Texas Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service says portions of the coastal city of Rockport received more than...
Environmenteasttexasradio.com

New “Destructive” Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes, to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding. Starting August 2, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to our Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southern Clark County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in southeast California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Southern Clark County. * From 5 PM PDT this afternoon through Monday evening * Conditions will be favorable for strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall to develop in the afternoon and evening hours and move from northeast to southwest. Multiple storms may move over some areas. * Locally heavy rainfall will likely result in flash flooding of washes and poor drainage areas.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continued to indicate rain across the warned area, with heavy rainfall earlier. The Franco Wash has risen with a current value of 2,300 cfs. This wash flows through the community of Summit. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by rainfall and saturated soils. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Sahuarita, Summit and Tucson International Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont; Saguache The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Chaffee County in central Colorado West Central Fremont County in central Colorado Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 703 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek and County Roads 108 and 108A. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Utah, including the following area, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of Colorado and southeast Utah. This will lead to another round of afternoon thunderstorms capable or producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Burn scars will especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses leading to debris and mud flows.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1045 AM MST. * At 738 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

Severe thunderstorms hit Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for areas of southern Nevada until 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Areas included are West Central Mohave, Southwestern Lincoln and Northern Clark counties. There is a possibility of wind gusts up to 70 mph. Expect tree damage, damage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy