City sees month's worth of rainfall in one day

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 136 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continued to indicate rain across the warned area, with heavy rainfall earlier. The Franco Wash has risen with a current value of 2,300 cfs. This wash flows through the community of Summit. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by rainfall and saturated soils. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Sahuarita, Summit and Tucson International Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
