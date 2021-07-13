Cancel
WinSlap 1.5

By Razvan Serea
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinSlap is a tiny tool that provides you with control over which functions in Windows 10 you choose to use and how far data gets shared. Using a very simple interface, you decide how Windows 10 should respect your privacy by making recommendations and giving tips for which unwanted functions should be deactivated. There are a lot of options to browse, but WinSlap tries to make life easier by organizing them in several tabs: Tweaks, Appearance, Software and Advanced. No Installation required. Once downloaded, WinSlap is a standalone, portable application that doesn’t even need installing to work.

