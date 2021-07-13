WinSlap 1.5

Under normal circumstances, if you have to uninstall a program, you head to the control panel, click on Program and features, then select the program that you want to remove and click on the Uninstall button at the top. But, what if this doesn’t work out and you still have the application looming around. Or, even if you have been able to remove the application, the remaining files are still hogging your computer’s storage space. In simple terms, what if you cannot uninstall a program on Windows 10? What would you do?