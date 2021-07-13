Coon Rapids Bayard, Audubon Baseball Advance, Carroll Wins Regular Season. Five Teams Season End
Carroll blew the game open in the 2nd inning and then held on as Glenwood tried to rally in the 7th as they improve to 12-18 overall. The Tigers were down 1-0 heading bottom 2nd when Ethan Loew walked with the bases loaded, Jack Troutman singled and Ty Nissen drove in a pair of runs with a single, Colby Christensen kept it going with a RBI single and Tory Feldman capped the 7-run inning with a RBI single. The Tigers put 9 hits on the board and scored 10 runs without having an extra base hit. Glenwood responded with 3-runsin the 3rd but Carroll built the lead to 9-4 in teh 4th inning when Colby Christensen drove in a run with a single and then scored later in the inning on a wild pitch. Jack Troutman capped the Tigers scoring in the 5th, scoring on a wild pitch. Glenwood made it tight in the 7th scoring 4 times. Carroll gave up 3 unearned runs on 2 errors in the game.www.1380kcim.com
