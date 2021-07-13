I Want to Go to College!

Goodman Community Center (GCC) strengthens lives and secures futures, envisioning a community where everyone has the resources they need to be successful. We are hiring for the positions of Early Childhood Preschool Co-Teacher (ECE) to support our Early Childhood program. The Early Childhood Education program at Goodman Community Center (GCC) is a place for young children 3-5 years of age to learn and grow in a safe and encouraging setting. Staff work as a team to guide the development of children as they learn in an environment of discovery and play. Teachers help the 4K Teachers and other classroom teachers in organizing, supervising, and implementing early childhood education programming that supports the goals of GCC’s programming for children.
