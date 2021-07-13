I Want to Go to College!

Courtesy of Hope College — Hope College wants to make tuition free for all its students. The college announced Wednesday that it is moving toward a tuition-free financial model under which students will not be charged tuition and instead will be asked to donate money to the college every year after they graduate. The tuition revenue that the college has historically relied on to fund operations will be replaced by earnings on its endowment, which will have to grow significantly in order to make the new model sustainable.