Without God, there could have been no beginning and no continuing

Do you feel judged, guilty and alone in your helpless despair? If you are born-again, simply return to fellowship with your heavenly Father, casting your cares on Him who cares for you. If you have not been born-again, this feeling of guilt is a tremendous blessing from the Lord, because it crowds you to the only Solution. There is no better encouragement, no better promise of real joy than Isaiah 55:1-5, "Come, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price. Why do you spend your money for that which is not bread, and your labor for that which does not satisfy? Listen diligently to me, and eat what is good, and delight yourselves in rich food. Incline your ear, and come to me; hear, that your soul may live; and I will make with you an everlasting covenant, my steadfast, sure love for David. Behold, I made him a witness to the peoples, a leader and commander for the peoples. Behold, you shall call a nation that you do not know, and a nation that did not know you shall run to you, because of the Lord your God, and of the Holy One of Israel, for he has glorified you." (ESV)