Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why The "Worker Shortage" Is A Reflection Of Low Wages & The Pandemic Forced Moms To Leave The Workforce

kalw.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call, we’ll find out why some industries are struggling to find workers. A recent study from One Fair Wage says it's a wage shortage, not a worker shortage. Over 75 percent of food service workers are considering leaving the industry because of low wages and tips.

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saru Jayaraman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#One Fair Wage#Uc Berkeley#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Worker shortage expected to end with expiration of federal pandemic UI programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In six weeks, all the federal pandemic unemployment programs will expire. Many hope that will signal the end of the worker shortage. Businesses are in dire need of workers. They need everything from hotel receptionists and retail cashiers to restaurant cooks and servers. Many see the end of the unemployment plus-up as a light at the end of the tunnel, hoping it will push people to come back to work.
RestaurantsWHNT-TV

Restaurant Worker Shortage

All across the north Alabama, and the nation for that matter, the signs are hard to miss -- help wanted. From retailers to restaurants, they're all struggling to find workers.
Public Healthwunc.org

Trouble Hiring: North Carolina's Post-Pandemic Worker Shortage

Frustrated business owners are scrambling to find people to fill positions they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to revive their businesses, but our favorite spots just don’t have the workforce they did before COVID. And many of those who are returning to these generally low-paying, high-traffic jobs are afraid of going back to work they now see as high-risk, and maybe not worth it.
Labor IssuesArkansas Online

Low-wage workers see options grow

McDonald's is raising wages at its company-owned restaurants. It is also helping its franchisees hang on to workers with funding for backup child care, elder care and tuition assistance. Pay is up at Chipotle, too, and Papa John's and many of its franchisees are offering hiring and referral bonuses. "In...
Labor IssuesWRAL

Low-Wage Workers Now Have Options, Which Could Mean a Raise

McDonald’s is raising wages at its company-owned restaurants. It is also helping its franchisees hang on to workers with funding for backup child care, elder care and tuition assistance. Pay is up at Chipotle, too, and Papa John’s and many of its franchisees are offering hiring and referral bonuses. The...
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Lawmakers look for ways to help workers after workforce shift during pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – A commission on Beacon Hill is studying shifts in the workforce as a result of the pandemic. The pandemic turned the Massachusetts workforce upside down and as a result, more than 250,000 jobs will be lost permanently. That’s why conversations around job training and economic development continue on Beacon Hill.
Labor IssuesAspen Daily News

Workers need a living wage

There is no labor shortage in the Roaring Fork Valley. There is class struggle. Employers are trying to recoup their losses from the pandemic by hiring fewer people, lowering wages and cutting corners at the expense of workers. Did you know that the government keeps track of how many people quit their jobs? Well, the quit rate is at an all time high nationwide. Employees know what's going on, and they won't stand for it. Just as employers are attempting to recoup their losses, so too, the workers are trying to recoup theirs. This, brothers and sisters, is class struggle. For anyone to suggest that workers are lazy, etc. etc. is insulting class struggle BS. How to end this? Workers must be paid a living wage. More affordable housing must be provided, even if it means some tenants are legally smoking marijuana in such housing.
Advocacymarketplace.org

Two-bedroom rentals are out of range for low-wage workers across the U.S.

Toyota execs won't be coming to the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. The Japanese car company is one of the leading sponsors for the Games, but rising coronavirus cases has its leadership feeling conflicted. How will the world respond to the European Union's proposed carbon border tax?. by Andy Uhler and...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Covid-19: Buffalo Niagara worker shortage slows the pandemic recovery

David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara worker shortage slows the Covid-19 recovery. The Covid-19 job surge is losing strength because hiring is so hard. And if workers can't be coaxed back into the labor pool, the Buffalo Niagara region's recovery from the Covid-19 recession could drag on. New data from the State...
Industryscitechdaily.com

Pandemic Layoffs Pushed Hospitality Workers to Leave Industry – “The Younger Generation Was Really Hit Hard”

The psychological toll of losing a job due to COVID-19 caused many young hotel and restaurant workers to consider changing careers, according to a Washington State University study. In the study, the laid-off and fully furloughed hospitality employees reported being financially strained, depressed, socially isolated, and panic-stricken over the pandemic’s...
Nevada County, CAnnbw.com

Tahoe-Truckee employers talk need for workers, why staff shortages exist

With the economy in California opened back up, businesses throughout the region are finding it difficult to attract employees. Nevada and Placer counties are among the counties with some of the lowest unemployment rates, according to recent numbers released for May from the Employment Development Department, but attracting workers has been, in some cases, difficult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy