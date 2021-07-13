Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Malaysia shuts vaccination centre after 200 workers infected

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 13 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A COVID-19 vaccination centre in Malaysia was ordered to close for sanitisation on Tuesday after more than 200 volunteers and workers there tested positive over the weekend, the country’s science minister said. Those inoculated from July 9-12 at the centre, about 25 km (15.5 miles) outside...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuala Lumpur#Vaccinations#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have a Breakthrough Infection After Vaccination

While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare once an individual has been fully vaccinated, they are possible and even expected. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, they note "vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control." However, "no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people" and "there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19." This week, former E! News host and podcaster Catt Sadler shared her breakthrough infection experience, revealing that she tested positive for the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated. Read on to see if you might have a breakthrough infection—get tested if you think you do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthmymixfm.com

U.S. administers 335.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 335,487,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 388,295,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 334,942,236 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Public Healthktwb.com

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpasssed 1 million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases. The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian...
Worldmymixfm.com

Germany calls on China to allow further investigations into COVID origins

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on China to make it possible for investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue, saying more information was needed. Speaking during a visit to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, Spahn also announced a 260...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Malaysia's Parliament reopens after 7-month virus suspension

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Parliament has reopened for the first time this year after a seven-month suspension under a coronavirus emergency that has failed to curb a worsening pandemic. Lawmakers are expected to question the emergency declaration and the government’s management of the pandemic after Malaysia's total cases passed 1 million Sunday. Infections have soared 77% since a national lockdown on June 1 while deaths have climbed steeply to near 8,000. Critics have slammed the emergency as a ruse for embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to hold power. He'll be able to hold power for now since the special parliamentary session that began Monday will focus solely on the pandemic.
Public Healthsanantoniopost.com

21 vaccination centres to remain shut in south Delhi

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, as many as 21 vaccination centres in south Delhi will remain shut on Thursday following the shortage of vaccines. The latest health bulletin by the Delhi government has mentioned that "only 20 per...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia to allow commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia will soon allow the commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Chinese firms Sinopharm (1099.HK) and Sinovac (SVA.O), the science minister said on Friday, as authorities try to ramp up inoculation rates amid surging cases. Malaysia has one of the region's highest number...
HealthBloomberg

Malaysia Plans Leeway for People, Companies on Full Vaccination

Malaysia plans to ease restrictions for individuals who have been fully inoculated and consider allowing companies to be fully operational if their workers receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The details will be announced soon, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a briefing on Friday, hours before Finance Minister Tengku...
Asiafroggyweb.com

Malaysia will not extend state of emergency, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will not extend a months-long national state of emergency when it ends on Aug. 1, law minister Takiyuddin Hassan said on Monday. The Southeast Asian country has been under emergency rule since January, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arguing it was needed to curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have slammed the move and accused the premier of trying to cling to power amid a slim majority.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Can 'viral shedding' after the COVID vaccine infect others? That's a big 'no'

Fears of “viral shedding” and other concerns after the COVID vaccine has led some businesses to ban vaccinated customers from the premises, believing vaccination poses a health risk to others. We’ve seen this in Australia, in the northern New South Wales town of Mullumbimby and on the Gold Coast in Queensland. We’ve also seen this internationally. In the United States, a teacher warned her students not to hug their vaccinated parents for the same reason. But COVID vaccines don’t contain any live virus to shed. Here’s the science to put the myth of viral shedding after the COVID vaccine to bed. What is...
Public HealthMetro International

Asian COVID epicentre of Indonesia extends curbs by a week

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia extended its COVID-19 restrictions by a week to Aug. 2 on Sunday to try to curb infections, after the government said it would add more intensive care units amid a rise in deaths. Indonesia has become Asia’s COVID-19 epicentre with hospitals deluged, particularly on the densely populated...
ProtestsBBC

Covid vaccination centres vandalised in France

Two vaccination centres have been ransacked in France amid protests over the government's introduction of tougher coronavirus rules. One site in south-east France was vandalised and flooded with fire hoses on Friday night, authorities said. A day later, another clinic in the south-west was partially destroyed in what local media...
Public HealthMedscape News

Multisystem Inflamatory Syndrome After SARS-CoV-2 Infection and COVID-19 Vaccination

Mark B. Salzman; Cheng-Wei Huang; Christopher M. O'Brien; Rhina D. Castillo. Emerging Infectious Diseases. 2021;27(7):1944-1948. We report 3 patients in California, USA, who experienced multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) after immunization and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection. During the same period, 3 adults who were not vaccinated had MIS develop at a time when ≈7% of the adult patient population had received ≥1 vaccine.
Worldmymixfm.com

Thai state drugmaker sues critic of its vaccine procurement

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s state drugmaker on Wednesday said it had initiated a defamation suit against the prominent chairman of a private hospital operator over his criticism of its procurement of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) suit accuses Boon Vanasin of providing false information, claiming that the...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Virus-wracked Indonesia To Loosen Covid-19 Curbs

Virus-wracked Indonesia said Sunday that small businesses and some shopping malls could reopen despite warnings that loosening curbs could spark another devastating Covid-19 wave, even as it moved to extend a web of restrictions launched this month. President Joko Widodo said measures imposed in early July would continue until August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy