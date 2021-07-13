Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

UK-based equity funds had record $8.6 billion inflows in second quarter – Calastone

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – UK-based equity funds had record inflows totalling 6.2 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) in the second quarter, fund network Calastone said on Tuesday. Funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have accounted for 50% of net inflows into UK-based equity funds this year, Calastone said in a statement.

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Funds#Uk#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BGI.UN) is pleased to announce its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to allow the Fund to issue units of the Fund (the "Units") having an aggregate sale price of up to $25,000,000 to the public from time to time, at the discretion of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (the "Manager"). Any Units issued will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale through the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Air Canada Sets Record For Cargo Revenue In Second Quarter

Hampered by strict government border restrictions, Air Canada disappointed investors with a US$918.3 million loss in the second quarter, but the cargo division did better than expected with a record $274 million in revenue. Cargo sales for the period ending June 30 were 33% greater than in 2020 and double...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Brewin Dolphin reports record gross discretionary inflows

The FTSE 250 wealth manager said that was driven by continued growth across both its direct and indirect businesses. It said over 70% of gross discretionary fund inflows, excluding MPS and Voyager, were from new clients, with the rest coming via top-ups from existing clients. Ireland contributed to around a...
MLBStamford Advocate

The NPD Group: Second Quarter 2021 U.S. Consumer Spending on Video Game Products Increased 2% to $14 Billion

Gains were seen across PC, cloud and non-console VR content, mobile and subscription spending, as well as hardware. According to the Q2 2021 Games Market Dynamics: U.S.* report from The NPD Group, overall total consumer spending on video gaming in the U.S. totaled $14 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 (April - June), an increase of 2% compared to Q2 2020.
MarketsPosted by
Sourcing Journal

How Raising Prices Drove Skechers’ Record Second Quarter

A higher average selling price and a significant increase in units sold drove Skechers to its second-straight record sales quarter, the company reported Thursday. Year-over-year, the footwear brand saw triple-digit or near-triple-digit gains almost every way it sliced its business. Domestic wholesale sales, for example, soared 206 percent. International wholesale sales climbed 95 percent, driven…
Financial Reportsgamingintelligence.com

Record second quarter for Betsson as active customers surpass 1m

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has reported record profit of SEK337.9m for the second quarter of 2021 as total revenue increased by 14 per cent to SEK1.75bn. The revenue growth came despite a 5 per cent drop in revenue from Betsson’s core casino offering to SEK1.22bn in Q2, impacted...
MarketsPosted by
ARTnews

With $2.4 Billion in Transactions, NFT Market Defies Expectations in Second Quarter of 2021

The price of Bitcoin is down but, contrary to conventional wisdom, the market for NFTs has not faded. The NFT phenomenon dominated the first quarter of 2021, culminating on March 11th with Beeple’s record price of $69 million at Christie’s. A month later, in mid-April, the price of Bitcoin reached its apex around $63,500. Since then Bitcoin’s dollar price has dropped by more than half. Nevertheless, NFT sales have not just remained on par with the pace of the first quarter of 2021, according to a Dapp Industry Report, but exceeded them in the second quarter.
Financial Reportstribuneledgernews.com

SAP reports second-quarter profit of 1.45 billion euros

Walldorf, Germany — SAP reported that its second-quarter profit after tax rose 64 per cent to 1.45 billion euros (1.70 billion dollars) from 885 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per basic share increased 57 per cent year-over-year to 1.15 euros and increased 50 per cent to 1.75 euros.
Financial Reportswuzr.com

Old National Bancorp Records Strong Second Quarter Earnings

Evansville-based Old National Bancorp reports a second quarter net income of 62.8 million dollars. The adjusted growth is reported as 41 cents per diluted share. O-N-B officials point to an 11 percent growth in commercial loans in the second quarter for the good growth. The company credits the strong second quarter as strength toward what is called a “merger of equals” with First Midwest Bank.
Financial Reportsstpetecatalyst.com

First Citrus Bank hits record-breaking earnings in second quarter

July 19, 2021 - Tampa-based First Citrus Bancorporation Inc. (OTC Markets: FCIT), the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, released its second-quarter earnings, which was the highest in the company's history. First Citrus Bank's net earnings were $1.96 million, or %0.95 per share, for the quarter that ended June 30. “Our people are executing well, capitalizing on the core deposit growth and retention opportunity generated from PPP,” President and CEO of First Citrus Bank John Barrett said in the company's announcement on Monday. “Concurrently, we hit the ground running opening our new branch in downtown St. Pete which opened last month. As a result, we’ve turned in another record quarter of earnings and year-to-date operating performance.” The second-quarter earnings included assets, deposits and non-Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which also grew to record levels.
StocksWoonsocket Call

ETF Inflows Set To Smash Record In 2021

If you thought the concentration in ETFs could be a risk for the market in the past few years, you haven't seen anything yet. 2021 is set to smash records, with $488.5 billion moving into ETFs in just seven months so far this year.
Economykitco.com

K92 reports record plant throughput at Kainantu in second quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also reported record quarterly plant throughput with 75,667 tonnes processed, representing a 53% increase from Q2...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday afternoon announced record quarterly revenue growth. What To Know: As of June 30, total funded accounts exceeded 665,000, up 146% from the quarter prior. Total verified users on the platform rose 75% to 1.75 million. Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy