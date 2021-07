Torey surprised a few days ago when he mentioned that the team was making strides forward, right after getting punched 22 times in the face by the Dodgers. Yesterday Lovullo went back to the usual comments: “We’ve got to go out and finish the job and expect to get the job done.” Bob Brenly meanwhile said what we all think: “This is getting to be a really tired act.” He referred to yet another defensive mishap (Reddick’s), but he might make that remark at any given time and place when watching a D-Backs’ game.