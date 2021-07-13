Cancel
Turkey's spectacular city statues — a thing of beauty or an architectural failure?

By Arzu Geybullayeva
globalvoices.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkey is known for its plethora of historical sights and impressive monuments that offer visitors plenty to see and explore, but few are aware of the spectacular city statues standing at the entrance of Turkey's provinces and city centers. All across the country, one can spot eclectic statues of a garlic clove, a rooster, meatballs, local desserts, walnuts, pottery, and much more, symbolizing whatever that province is famous for. The most recent addition to the list of bizarre statues a child inside of a watermelon that was placed in Turkey's Diyarbakir province in May.

