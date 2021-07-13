Cancel
NHL

Lightning celebrate another Stanley Cup win with boat parade

Minot Daily News
 13 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Captain Steven Stamkos wore a T-shirt bearing the message “BACK TO BOAT” and setting the tone for another signature Champa Bay celebration. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning were toasted with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River for the second time in 10 months, with thousands of fans no longer burdened by COVID-19 restrictions gathering downtown to join the fun.

