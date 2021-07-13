Cancel
PS5 stock UK - live: Very, Amazon, Smyths, AO and more PS5 consoles set to drop today

By Alex Lee and Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
Update: Amazon, Very and Smyths Toys could drop this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been six months since the launch of the PS5 , but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

Despite pandemic restrictions lifting and high street stores reopening to customers, PS5 restock issues have meant bare shelves and disappointed gamers fighting over what few consoles can be made available in the UK.

Things are slowly improving, Large quantities of PlayStation 5 consoles appeared on almost every single major retailer’s online stores throughout May. The comeback faltered in June, the only highlights a few big stock drops at Game and Very. As we enter mid-July the arrival of new stock is picking up pace again. Last week, we had no fewer than six drops across several retailers, with ShopTo rounding off the pack on Sunday.

If you’re still looking to get your hands on a PS5, this is your best chance yet. We’re here to help you get ahead of the game and find a PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

