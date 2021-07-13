Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow star Florence Pugh explains post-credits scene

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmpgZ_0avASyEM00

Black Widow star Florence Pugh has explained the meaning of the film’s dramatic post-credits scene.

In the recently released Marvel thriller starring Scarlett Johansson , Pugh plays Yelena Belova, a skilled assassin who is something of a sister to Natasha Romanoff (Johansson).

The film is a prequel, set shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War . Like most films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it includes a scene after the end credits.

Set in the present day, the post-credits scene sees Yelena visit Natasha’s grave, where she is approached by Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, a figure played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who previously appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

Yelena is then shown a picture of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who is seemingly being blamed for Natasha’s death in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Explaining the scene to Variety , Pugh said: “[Yelena’s] going to continue what she’s good at, and despite her sister not being there, she’s back working.

“If you look at her costume, and you look at the way that she’s dressed herself, it shows someone that’s flourishing,” she continued. “To me, it was just really wonderful to kind of jump ahead and see she has been surviving. But, of course, it sets up a whole different challenge — which is Natasha’s fighting partner.”

It has been widely reported that Pugh will return as Yelena in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye , alongside Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Black Widow is out in cinemas and on Disney Plus’s paid Premiere Access service now.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

189K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Post Credits Scene#Falcon#Disney Plus#Premiere Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Says Kevin Feige Was “Nervous” To Tell Her About Black Widow’s Demise

Scarlett Johansson remembers the phone call she got from Kevin Feige in which he revealed to her that Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, would die in Avengers: Endgame. In an interview Friday with BBC Radio 1, the Marvel actor recalled the conversation with the president of Marvel Studios about the end of the line for her character and why it was important it happened.
Moviesepicstream.com

Who is the Red Guardian and What are His Powers in Black Widow?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The character of David Harbour in Black Widow is known as Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian, and he was a breath of fresh air in the film, to say the least. But for starters, who is he, and what are his powers in the film? Will we be able to see him again in future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
MoviesSlate

How Black Widow Corrects for the Marvel Movies’ Most Controversial Scene

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. After 13 years and two dozen movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers little in the way of surprises, but Black Widow made me feel an emotion I’d never experienced while watching a Marvel movie before: fear. You see it in the eyes of a teenage Natasha Romanoff—not yet the titular Avenger, or even yet played by Scarlett Johansson—as she’s emerging from a shipping container in a dark warehouse, her face streaked with grime. As the harsh light of a flashlight makes her blink, we see that she’s surrounded by dozens of other girls, and though the image, sandwiched between the movie’s opening credits, only lasts for an instant, it hits with a power that, in this world where apocalypses are always averted and even death is not permanent, feels almost jarring. We’re not looking at a group of mutant teenagers bound for a future as X-Men, but at young women who’ve been taken off the streets, soon to be chemically controlled agents of the Soviet secret agency known as the Red Room. The Red Room’s “widows,” including Natasha, are usually depicted as seductive and lethal, killing machines in catsuits, but in that moment, they’re just girls, bound for a horrible fate that looks more like human trafficking than comic-book espionage.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Has Joined Incredible Hulk And 3 Others In A Special MCU Club

When you think about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and credits sequences, your mind is going to wander right towards the end of the movie in question, where the franchise always delivers a little additional snippet of footage to set the stage for what’s coming next, something Black Widow obviously adheres to.
MoviesWUSA

Director Cate Shortland Talks 'Black Widow' Spoilers and 'Beautiful' Post-Credits Scene (Exclusive)

Director Cate Shortland's guiding principle while making Black Widow was truthfulness. No matter that she was making the jump from WWII historical dramas to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its physics-defying set pieces and comic book mythology, Shortland dug down to make each moment in her globetrotting spy thriller and costumed superhero flick feel true. What would it truly mean to be recruited as a child assassin? (As Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh's Yelena were.) What sort of man would volunteer to be Russia's first super soldier? (David Harbour's Alexi, aka the Red Guardian.) How do you put the Avengers most enigmatic member to rest?
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Florence Pugh Helped Make Hilarious Helicopter Sequence

Florence Pugh helped make one of the funniest sequences in Black Widow. Polygon and Little White Lies reported that the helicopter joke came from the director and her stars pushing back on a period joke in the script. Nicole Holofcener, director of Walking and Talking, came in to craft the lines. Once they saw the rewrites, director Cate Shortland decided that Pugh just had to be the one to deliver the zinger at David Harbour’s Red Guardian. He made that joke about it being “that time of the month” and Scarlett Johansson, Pugh, and Shortland wanted to interrogate that a bit. Funny enough, the rest of Black Widow features a whole lot of relitigating things from Natasha’s previous adventures as an Avenger. Early returns seem to indicate that audiences were receptive to it. Here’s what Shortland had to say.
Movies/Film

‘Black Widow’ Scene Breakdown: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Walk Us Through a Fight Sequence

Marvel has had a history of taking promising filmmakers who may have previously flown under the radar, and putting them in a position to succeed on a national level. Some accuse the studio of sanding down all their unique edges to fit these talents into the ongoing franchise machine and, personally, I can see where they’re coming from. But sometimes it’s nice to be reminded that there is still plenty of craft and intention put into individual moments in these MCU movies, and that’s just what this new behind-the-scenes clip does.

Comments / 0

Community Policy