Friday Fling, Wine Walk and Garden Faire were a joy

By Barbara Hunt Palmer Buzz
Frontiersman
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was no rain. Wind was continual. The dumpling truck got smothered by a flying tent. Chocolate macrons made an entrance. Food trucks worked hard. Vetch was collected from roadsides. Wine walkers shared love and laughter everywhere they went. Former Governor and Donna Walker and lots of family joined in as usual in the Friday night Palmer Wine Walk festivities, which benefit the Museum. Volunteers painted the hundreds of beautiful wine glasses and other volunteers helped to pour, greet, and direct the walk and destinations. Music was constant and dance parties erupted spontaneously. Saturday’s Garden and Art Faire was arranged by the Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce; the green, between the library and borough building was filled with music, art, happy people and puppies. One small volunteer performance art event——The Annual Palmer Renaissance Painting Peony Portrait—featured the fierce but beautiful Heidi Sena, resting on the antique white wicker chaise lounge with a perfect Moon Stone Farm peonies blossoming around her. (see picture above).

