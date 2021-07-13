Still fighting for Alaskan families

In Howard Delo’s July 11 column, he (I’m sure unintentionally) has repeated some vicious lies by talk-show hosts and politicians. Show me any evidence of this “overwhelming wave of illegals, many of whom are gang and drug cartel criminals.” What we have is desperate people fleeing from gang violence in their home countries, or hoping to live a decent life up here and not starve to death. Many seek legal asylum, others risk death by crossing the desert, which actual cartel members would not need to do. There are reasons to own a gun, but fear of immigrants or riots is a poor reason to stock up on weapons. There are better answers for riots, and immigrants are no threat. All of us, unless we are American Indian/Alaska Native, come from immigrants, and many of our ancestor immigrants were demonized in their time too. Let’s not inflict the same on present-day immigrants now.