Still fighting for Alaskan families

By Gov. Mike Dunleavy Spectrum
Frontiersman
 13 days ago

Last week, I signed a budget that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. It’s a budget that significantly reduces spending by just over $200 million, but ultimately threatens no jobs or programs. These reductions were carefully targeted at money that was added by the Legislature. You won’t find any wild slashes or “cruel” cuts.

