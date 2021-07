Typhoon In-Fa made landfall over the weekend in eastern China, with heavy rain, flooding and strong winds impacting freight exports in several major ports and airports. Although In-Fa’s winds have slowed to 40 mph, up to 20 inches of rainfall threatens to put some assets at high risk with severe flooding, including Shanghai Pudong Airport and the ports of Ningbo, Shanghai, Changzhou and Nanjing, Everstream Analytics said in its daily weather forecast Monday. The company’s weather analysts expect disruptions to continue through the middle part of the week as In-Fa slowly moves northward across portions of east-central China.