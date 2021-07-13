William Farrell
GALENA, Ill. — William “Bill” Farrell, 84 years old, passed away on July 3, 2021, after battling lymphoma. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Immediately following the funeral Mass, all are invited to attend a celebration in Bill’s honor at Council Hill Station with live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Council Hill Station is located at 6521 N. Hill Road, Scales Mound, IL 61075. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.www.telegraphherald.com
