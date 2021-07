Rebecca is the HR Director for a uniforms wholesaler, and she has a frustrating problem. Employee turnover has been steadily increasing, and the resounding feedback from these exiting employees is they feel invisible and inconsequential at the company. Their work feels mundane and meaningless, and they don’t feel like their efforts are recognized. As she recruits new employees, Rebecca finds that the best candidates (among few) seem uninterested and don’t understand what contributions they can make at a faceless corporation that deals in scrubs and embroidered polo shirts. Maybe their industry isn’t the sexiest, but she doesn’t know what she can possibly do about that.