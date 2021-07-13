Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a Real-Life Shark Adventure

In 2013, a high school boy named Jadin Bell hanged himself in the tiny town of Le Grande, Oregon. Jadin was driven to suicide after being relentlessly bullied both in person and digitally for being gay. The story became national news as a symbol of the tragic cost of homophobia and soon after, Jadin’s father Joe, fueled by grief and guilt, set out to walk all the way across the country to raise awareness about the need to confront and stop bullying.