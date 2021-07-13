Cancel
Education

MindShift Podcast Season 6 is coming your way!

By Ki Sung
KQED
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we enter a third school year in the coronavirus pandemic, the MindShift team examines sustaining teaching practices that can help educators and their students. This season, we’ll bring you stories and strategies that helped school communities prioritize what’s important in a child’s education. The crises of 2020 created opportunities for change in how teachers grade and how school leaders treat their staff, but some change didn’t go far enough.

