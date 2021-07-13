MindShift Podcast Season 6 is coming your way!

When you’re bored on a long road trip, tackling housework, or simply going for a walk, podcasts can be a great companion, and young adults are no stranger to this fact. Would you like to recommend a new pod for your kid? Whether they’re focused on entertainment, education, or some other topic entirely, the best podcasts for teens feature engaging, personable hosts who make every episode worth a listen. (Plus, you might find a new favorite, too.)