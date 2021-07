ELGIN, OR – During the Elgin City Council meeting recently, it was announced the city received a $2.6 million grant from the State of Oregon through the Ways and Means Committee to apply toward the city’s sewer project. Also a survey that had been completed from the past several months and was successful, which now qualifies the City of Elgin for a block grant of $2.5 million through Business Oregon. With the two grants, the city will be able to complete the sewer rehab project without any funds out of city coffers. The plan is to rehab all the old pipes and make changes to the waste water treatment plant. Also the City of Elgin had been notified that they will be receiving $366,000 in COVID relief funding which will be applied to the balance of a new ambulance.