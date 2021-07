Crossovers are fun, it’s true. They’re even fun when they don’t make the slightest lick of sense, such as throwing a recognizable team-based action character into a criminal mastermind simulator. And just that is happening today, as Evil Genius 2: World Domination has gotten two new packs, one of which includes the Pyro from Team Fortress 2. You can grab the Pyro Pack for free right now on Steam. It not only includes Pyro henchman, but a related recruitment side story and three loot items to keep you busy. Frankly, every good supervillain needs henchmen with flamethrowers, so it’s easy to get behind this. Pyro henchmen can not only start fires, but they can put some out too. How thoughtful.