The Financial Times (FT) covered remarks from the UK’s House of Lords Committee to highlight the push for the Bank of England (BOE) to tame inflation. The news, published early Friday in Asia, reads, “The House of Lords economic affairs committee, which includes former BoE governor Mervyn King, said on Friday that the BoE had failed to justify its flagship QE policy — the practice by which central banks seek to stimulate spending by creating money and pumping it into the economy by purchasing assets.”