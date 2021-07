Sou fujimoto participates in pavilion tokyo 2021 with ‘cloud pavilion’, a structure of fluffy, floating clouds designed as ‘a place for everyone’. the pavilion is installed at two completely different locations in tokyo: yoyogi park, photographed here by designboom; and at the takanawa gateway station, a recently-built train station designed by kengo kuma. its form draws from the clouds that float over various countries, regions and environments, as if they were a ‘big roof of the world’. fujimoto’s ‘cloud pavilion’ joins a series of temporary structures by eight japanese architects and artists, including terunobu fujimori and kazuyo sejima, designed to coincide with the tokyo olympic games.