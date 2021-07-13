Does ‘Normal People’ Have a Happy Ending?
The Irish drama Normal People is one of those TV shows that has caught a lot of attention. Scores of critics have given the series high praise for exploring complex interpersonal dynamics, romance, abuse, class, and family difficulties. It has been nominated for several awards and won many of them, and its viewership numbers were high immediately upon release and sustained this attention for its entire run. Because of the show’s complexity, reflective of how real life can be messy and difficult, many viewers have had questions about interpreting the ending. Although the meaning of a story’s ending, and whether or not it’s positive or negative for the characters involved, is rarely cut and dry in more thoughtful works like this, it is understandable that people might wonder: does Normal People have a happy ending?www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0