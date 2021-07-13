Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Does ‘Normal People’ Have a Happy Ending?

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Irish drama Normal People is one of those TV shows that has caught a lot of attention. Scores of critics have given the series high praise for exploring complex interpersonal dynamics, romance, abuse, class, and family difficulties. It has been nominated for several awards and won many of them, and its viewership numbers were high immediately upon release and sustained this attention for its entire run. Because of the show’s complexity, reflective of how real life can be messy and difficult, many viewers have had questions about interpreting the ending. Although the meaning of a story’s ending, and whether or not it’s positive or negative for the characters involved, is rarely cut and dry in more thoughtful works like this, it is understandable that people might wonder: does Normal People have a happy ending?

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normal People#Happy Ending#Ireland#Irish#Trinity College#Mfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
Mental Healthbookriot.com

Happy Endings For Codependents, Two Ways

I didn’t intend to read two books about codependency at the same time, but sometimes the universe conspires against me (and hits me over the head with a theme so that I can’t ignore it) — and that’s what happened when I found myself toggling back and forth between How To Find A Princess by Alyssa Cole and Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab. It was almost too much, to be perfectly honest, not to mention extremely rude! How dare each of these books call me out on my long-running, work-in-progress, “I am trying but I still have a long way to go” tendencies?! I am happy to report that, despite the initial sting, each of these books has a happy ending for anyone who, like me, struggles with codependency.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Kyle And Summer Get Their Happy Ending?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) happy ending. The couple could end up riding into the sunset together. Of course, it doesn’t look that way as of right now. Kyle is currently living at the family mansion with Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) and their son Harrison.
California Stateheraldmailmedia.com

Where does one find happiness?

How is it that so many folks seem miserable these days?. Our political ship seems lost at sea. The rains have stopped in sunny California and people are unhappy with the drought. The world’s climate seems to present challenging situations. "Don’t worry," goes the thinking with those trying to make...
DesignVogue

‘Normal People’ & Henna Tattoos: Inside The Mind of Manjit Thapp

Populated with distinctive tiger motifs, illustrator Manjit Thapp’s vibrant works are instantly recognisable – incorporating references to Frida Kahlo, Amrita Sher-Gil, Hilma af Klint, Toyin Ojih Odutola, and more. “Representation is so important to me. I didn’t see myself reflected in the art or the artists in galleries. I felt like there wasn’t space for me in the art world,” she tells Vogue.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

This Way Up, Fleabag, and the Complicated Love Between Sisters

Just two and a half years apart, my older sister and I haven’t always been close. We grew up in a big family—like, seven kids big—full of strong personalities, all vying for the same sliver of attention. Looking back now, the two of us were probably just too similar to enjoy each other’s company. But as we grew up, the hostility that felt so ingrained in our relationship as kids faded away, leaving behind one of the greatest friendships I’ve ever had. Our relationship isn’t perfect, of course, but the love I have for my older sister is different from my connection with anyone else in my life. No matter what, she’s there for me and I’m there for her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson addresses claims she and Prince Andrew will remarry

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about her unique relationship with former husband Prince Andrew and addressed rumours that the pair are set to remarry. Sarah and Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 but continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together. Their close friendship and...
WorldHello Magazine

Piers Morgan speaks out after getting COVID-19 despite second vaccination

Piers Morgan recently revealed the news that he had contracted COVID-19, despite having both vaccinations, believing that he caught the illness while attending Wembley for the Euros 2020 final. Piers has been a fierce advocate for getting the vaccine, but on Twitter he was confronted by someone over his support...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Begs, Summer Appears, Nikki’s Quest, Two Play Games

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the weekly promo for July 26-30 has been released. There are a lot of exciting teasers in the clip, including Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) begging for her freedom. Summer Newman (Hunter King) faces Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who wants the truth. Plus, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) play games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy