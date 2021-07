Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.