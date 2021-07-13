Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Malaysia shuts vaccination centre after 200 workers infected

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 13 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – A COVID-19 vaccination centre in Malaysia was ordered to close for sanitisation on Tuesday after more than 200 volunteers and workers there tested positive over the weekend, the country’s science minister said. Those inoculated from July 9-12 at the centre, about 25 km (15.5 miles) outside...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuala Lumpur#Vaccinations#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have a Breakthrough Infection After Vaccination

While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare once an individual has been fully vaccinated, they are possible and even expected. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, they note "vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control." However, "no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people" and "there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19." This week, former E! News host and podcaster Catt Sadler shared her breakthrough infection experience, revealing that she tested positive for the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated. Read on to see if you might have a breakthrough infection—get tested if you think you do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. administers 336.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 336,054,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 388,738,495 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Those figures are up from the 335,487,779 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Greece orders testing of unvaccinated tourism staff on islands

ATHENS (Reuters) – Unvaccinated workers in restaurants and tourism companies on some of Greece’s main holiday islands will be regularly tested for COVID-19 after the Delta variant fuelled a surge in infections, a minister said on Thursday. Mykonos, Santorini, Ios, Paros and the cities of Rethymnon and Heraklion on the...
Public Healthktwb.com

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpasssed 1 million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases. The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Malaysia's Parliament reopens after 7-month virus suspension

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Parliament reopened Monday for the first time this year after a seven-month suspension due to a coronavirus emergency that has failed to curb a worsening …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Worldkfgo.com

Italy reports 9 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,455 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported nine coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,455 from 2,153. Italy has registered 127,840 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
Asiafroggyweb.com

Malaysia will not extend state of emergency, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will not extend a months-long national state of emergency when it ends on Aug. 1, law minister Takiyuddin Hassan said on Monday. The Southeast Asian country has been under emergency rule since January, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arguing it was needed to curb the spread of COVID-19. But critics have slammed the move and accused the premier of trying to cling to power amid a slim majority.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia to allow commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia will soon allow the commercial sale of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Chinese firms Sinopharm (1099.HK) and Sinovac (SVA.O), the science minister said on Friday, as authorities try to ramp up inoculation rates amid surging cases. Malaysia has one of the region's highest number...
HealthBloomberg

Malaysia Plans Leeway for People, Companies on Full Vaccination

Malaysia plans to ease restrictions for individuals who have been fully inoculated and consider allowing companies to be fully operational if their workers receive both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The details will be announced soon, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a briefing on Friday, hours before Finance Minister Tengku...
Public HealthBBC

Covid vaccination centres vandalised in France

Two vaccination centres have been ransacked in France, as people protested against the introduction of tougher coronavirus rules. One site in south-east France was vandalised and flooded using fire hoses on Friday night, authorities said. A day later, another clinic in the south-west was partially destroyed by an arson attack,...
Public HealthMetro International

Asian COVID epicentre of Indonesia extends curbs by a week

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia extended its COVID-19 restrictions by a week to Aug. 2 on Sunday to try to curb infections, after the government said it would add more intensive care units amid a rise in deaths. Indonesia has become Asia’s COVID-19 epicentre with hospitals deluged, particularly on the densely populated...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Indonesia’s easing of COVID-19 curbs seen driven by economics

(Reuters) – Indonesia’s decision to relax some COVID-19 curbs this week, despite reporting record-high deaths in recent days, is being driven by social and economic concerns rather than epidemiological advice, public health experts said on Monday. As the country grapples with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia, President Joko Widodo...
Protestskfgo.com

Southeast Asia COVID-19 cases hit new highs, Malaysian doctors protest

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia – now a global epicentre for the virus. Thailand had 15,376 new coronavirus cases,...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Virus-wracked Indonesia To Loosen Covid-19 Curbs

Virus-wracked Indonesia said Sunday that small businesses and some shopping malls could reopen despite warnings that loosening curbs could spark another devastating Covid-19 wave, even as it moved to extend a web of restrictions launched this month. President Joko Widodo said measures imposed in early July would continue until August...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia, Indonesia agree to discuss MoU on domestic workers

PUTRAJAYA (July 24): Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to hold an official-level Technical Working Group Meeting to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic workers (PDI) in Malaysia. The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) said the agreement was reached at the end of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy