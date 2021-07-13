Corning man arrested on felony charges after months long investigation

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 41-year-old Corning man after a warrant was issued at the conclusion of a three month investigation.

David Turner, 41, of Corning is accused of possessing and selling narcotics and methamphetamine in the town of Erwin last year.

Turner was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance as a felony, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance as Class B, C, and D felonies.

He faces a total of four felony charges as part of the warrant.

Sheriff Allard thanked the Corning Police Department, Bath Police Department and Steuben County District Attorney’s Office for their help in the investigation.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)