Steuben County, NY

Corning man arrested on felony charges after months long investigation

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 13 days ago
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 41-year-old Corning man after a warrant was issued at the conclusion of a three month investigation.

David Turner, 41, of Corning is accused of possessing and selling narcotics and methamphetamine in the town of Erwin last year.

Turner was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance as a felony, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance as Class B, C, and D felonies.

He faces a total of four felony charges as part of the warrant.

Sheriff Allard thanked the Corning Police Department, Bath Police Department and Steuben County District Attorney’s Office for their help in the investigation.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time.

