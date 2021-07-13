Police: Penn Yan man charged with harassment after domestic incident

The Penn Yan Police Department reports the arrest of a local man following a criminal summons after a domestic incident.

The incident occurred on Sunday, according to police, who took Patrick Wheeler, 27, into custody without incident.

The Penn Yan man was charged with harassment after his role in the domestic incident over the weekend.

He will answer the charge in local court at a later date.

