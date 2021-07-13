Enid's Priest changing plans, attending Cowley CC

Enid’s Blake Priest delivers a pitch against Putnam City Monday, April 5 , 2021 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Former Enid Plainsmen pitcher Blake Priest has decided to attend Cowley Community College after committing to play for the University of Oklahoma in July of last year.

Priest was named to the All-Star West Team and was the Plainsmen’s top closer during his senior season. The 6-2 right handed pitcher will be joining former Plainsmen Connor Gore, who decided to transfer to the Tigers after a season at Oklahoma State.

Gore’s father, Brad Gore, was Priest’s head coach at Enid and Priest said the similarities between the coaching style of the coaches at Cowley and Gore’s are what led Priest to choose to play there.

“It really had a home-like feel, the coaches there were like Coach Gore. It was just something where I felt happy there,” Priest said.

Priest also has several teammates on his summer baseball team, the Enid Majors, that are signed to play with the Tigers in right-handed pitcher Keaton Ruthardt and outfielder Ty Hammack. Former Plainsmen Colby Jarnagin plays for the Tigers and was named to the All-State alongside Connor during their senior seasons.

Priest will also play alongside Titan Stephens, a former Plainsmen who was forced to miss his senior season in 2020 with a broken wrist. The NJCAA D1 program went 47-10 last season and a birth in the JUCO World Series under head coach Darren Burroughs.

It was their third appearance in the World Series in the last five seasons including the 2020 season which was suspended due to COVID-19.

Priest said he’s excited to be able to go someplace where he’ll have a chance to compete for playing time immediately.

“I’m just excited to have an opportunity to play,” he said.

His former coach said the Tigers are getting a pitcher with tremendous upside.

“Really in the end I think this’ll be a blessing for him, and I think he’s going to a really good program where he can step right in and have a chance to pitch immediately. I think he’ll do nothing but get better,” Brad said.