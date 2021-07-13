Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Enid's Priest changing plans, attending Cowley CC

By Tarik Masri
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Wm3y_0avAKseK00
Enid’s Blake Priest delivers a pitch against Putnam City Monday, April 5 , 2021 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Former Enid Plainsmen pitcher Blake Priest has decided to attend Cowley Community College after committing to play for the University of Oklahoma in July of last year.

Priest was named to the All-Star West Team and was the Plainsmen’s top closer during his senior season. The 6-2 right handed pitcher will be joining former Plainsmen Connor Gore, who decided to transfer to the Tigers after a season at Oklahoma State.

Gore’s father, Brad Gore, was Priest’s head coach at Enid and Priest said the similarities between the coaching style of the coaches at Cowley and Gore’s are what led Priest to choose to play there.

“It really had a home-like feel, the coaches there were like Coach Gore. It was just something where I felt happy there,” Priest said.

Priest also has several teammates on his summer baseball team, the Enid Majors, that are signed to play with the Tigers in right-handed pitcher Keaton Ruthardt and outfielder Ty Hammack. Former Plainsmen Colby Jarnagin plays for the Tigers and was named to the All-State alongside Connor during their senior seasons.

Priest will also play alongside Titan Stephens, a former Plainsmen who was forced to miss his senior season in 2020 with a broken wrist. The NJCAA D1 program went 47-10 last season and a birth in the JUCO World Series under head coach Darren Burroughs.

It was their third appearance in the World Series in the last five seasons including the 2020 season which was suspended due to COVID-19.

Priest said he’s excited to be able to go someplace where he’ll have a chance to compete for playing time immediately.

“I’m just excited to have an opportunity to play,” he said.

His former coach said the Tigers are getting a pitcher with tremendous upside.

“Really in the end I think this’ll be a blessing for him, and I think he’s going to a really good program where he can step right in and have a chance to pitch immediately. I think he’ll do nothing but get better,” Brad said.

Comments / 0

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
187
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Enid, OK
Enid, OK
Sports
Enid, OK
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juco World Series#Cowley Community College#Tigers#The Enid Majors#Plainsmen Colby Jarnagin#Njcaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
World Series
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan civilian casualties hit record high amid US withdrawal

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit record highs in the first half of the year as U.S. forces withdrew and the Taliban stepped up its offensive, a United Nations monitor said Monday. In May and June alone, when the Taliban began its surge of attacks, 783 civilians were killed and 1,609...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy