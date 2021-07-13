Outlaws host San Diego for three game series

Enid’s Lindy Waters III dunks the ball during the first half of the Outlaws playoff game against the Houston Push on Frida y, July 9, 2021 y at the Stride Bank Center. (Tarik Masri / Enid News & Eagle)

After bouncing back from a 1-0 deficit in their series against Houston last week, the Enid Outlaws are moving on to the semifinals of The Basketball League playoffs, where they will play the San Diego Guardians in a three-game series.

The semifinals will be on a slightly different schedule than the two previous rounds.

Game 1 will be played on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. with games 2 and 3 being played at the same time on Sunday and Monday. All three games will be played at the Stride Bank Center.

Coming into the playoffs with the league’s best record, Enid played a road game followed by two home games in their two previous playoff series this postseason.

The Guardians won the Western Conference over the California Sea-Kings last week 2-1 after dropping the first game of the series. The Guardians play in a four-team conference, which gave them an extra week’s break between the end of the regular season and the championship series.

They finished the regular season with the conference’s best record at 13-7. The Outlaws, led by Coach of the Year Ed Corporal, come into their first non-conference game of the season boasting the league’s top record at 26-3 overall and broke the league’s record for wins in a season with 22, which tied the Houston Push.

Enid is second in the league in scoring this season at 124.1 points per game. They’ve shot 56.6% from the field on the season which ranks first and 40.7% from behind the arc which ranks second.

The Guardians aren’t far behind at 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league), 53.3% shooting from the field (fourth in the league), but are fairly average from behind the 3-point line at 37.3% (13th in the league).

Nigel Jones leads San Diego offensively with 25.6 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league and seven rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Outlaws are led by the league’s leading scorer and MVP, Chance Comanche, who averages 27.7 points per game and 12.6 rebounds per game which is second overall. Comanche has scored over 30 points in each of the last two games, a mark he’s reached 12 times this season.

He’s also registered 24 double-doubles on the season.

In the other semifinal game, the Indy Express will face off against the Syracuse Stallions starting on Tuesday.

Tickets for the series can be purchased now starting at $10. You can get them by going to the box office on the second floor of the Stride Bank Center, by calling (580) 616-7380 or by going online to StrideBankCenter.com