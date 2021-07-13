Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Outlaws host San Diego for three game series

By Tarik Masri
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLw9Y_0avAKoMe00
Enid’s Lindy Waters III dunks the ball during the first half of the Outlaws playoff game against the Houston Push on Frida y, July 9, 2021 y at the Stride Bank Center. (Tarik Masri / Enid News & Eagle)

After bouncing back from a 1-0 deficit in their series against Houston last week, the Enid Outlaws are moving on to the semifinals of The Basketball League playoffs, where they will play the San Diego Guardians in a three-game series.

The semifinals will be on a slightly different schedule than the two previous rounds.

Game 1 will be played on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. with games 2 and 3 being played at the same time on Sunday and Monday. All three games will be played at the Stride Bank Center.

Coming into the playoffs with the league’s best record, Enid played a road game followed by two home games in their two previous playoff series this postseason.

The Guardians won the Western Conference over the California Sea-Kings last week 2-1 after dropping the first game of the series. The Guardians play in a four-team conference, which gave them an extra week’s break between the end of the regular season and the championship series.

They finished the regular season with the conference’s best record at 13-7. The Outlaws, led by Coach of the Year Ed Corporal, come into their first non-conference game of the season boasting the league’s top record at 26-3 overall and broke the league’s record for wins in a season with 22, which tied the Houston Push.

Enid is second in the league in scoring this season at 124.1 points per game. They’ve shot 56.6% from the field on the season which ranks first and 40.7% from behind the arc which ranks second.

The Guardians aren’t far behind at 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league), 53.3% shooting from the field (fourth in the league), but are fairly average from behind the 3-point line at 37.3% (13th in the league).

Nigel Jones leads San Diego offensively with 25.6 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league and seven rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Outlaws are led by the league’s leading scorer and MVP, Chance Comanche, who averages 27.7 points per game and 12.6 rebounds per game which is second overall. Comanche has scored over 30 points in each of the last two games, a mark he’s reached 12 times this season.

He’s also registered 24 double-doubles on the season.

In the other semifinal game, the Indy Express will face off against the Syracuse Stallions starting on Tuesday.

Tickets for the series can be purchased now starting at $10. You can get them by going to the box office on the second floor of the Stride Bank Center, by calling (580) 616-7380 or by going online to StrideBankCenter.com

Comments / 0

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
187
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#The Basketball League#Home Games#Points Per Game#The San Diego Guardians#The Stride Bank Center#Outlaws#Ed Corporal#Mvp#Chance Comanche#The Indy Express#Syracuse Stallions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

USA Basketball Olympian JaVale McGee asked strange question about his mother

Team USA basketball star JaVale McGee was taken aback on Saturday when a reporter asked him a strange question about his family. McGee, who joined the U.S. Olympic roster at a moment’s notice after Kevin Love dropped out and Bradley Beal was forced to miss the Games due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, talked with reporters a day before the team’s first game against France at the Tokyo Games.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For U.S. Basketball Team

Stephen A. Smith is among those who have taken to social media to react to the United States men’s basketball team’s shocking loss on Sunday. Team USA, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, suffered a loss in its opening game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday morning. The Americans were upset by France, 83-76, in the opening contest of the group stage.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Has Telling Admission Following Olympics Loss

United States men’s basketball star Damian Lillard had a telling admission following the Americans loss in the Summer Olympics on Sunday. France upset Team USA, 83-76, in the opening game of the group stage on Sunday. This was the United States’ first loss in the Olympics since 2004, when the team failed to win the gold medal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Unbeaten Heavyweight Goes 13-0 With TKO

Quiet time for big time boxing at the moment with the start of the Olympics. Nice to see team USA getting off to a solid start. Looks to be some great fighters in this year’s games. Garbage atmosphere though. Very strange. Hopefully team USA can give a strong showing. Some...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kawhi Leonard Free Agency News

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has the option to opt-out of his contract with the team ahead of free agency. But recent reports indicate that he isn’t going anywhere. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that Kawhi is expected to re-sign with the Clippers this summer. He’ll...
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

France Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Team USA

The United States men’s basketball team has the best collection of pure talent of any team at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Americans are led by NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and more. However, Team USA is off to an 0-1 start this...
Enid, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Enid's Priest changing plans, attending Cowley CC

ENID, Okla. — Former Enid Plainsmen pitcher Blake Priest has decided to attend Cowley Community College after committing to play for the University of Oklahoma in July of last year. Priest was named to the All-Star West Team and was the Plainsmen’s top closer during his senior season. The 6-2...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic’s insane Olympic debut

Luka Doncic made his Olympic debut on Monday, and to say he put on a show would be an understatement. The Dallas Mavericks star nearly set an Olympic scoring record while leading Slovenia to a 118-100 win over Argentina. Doncic scored 48 points in 31 minutes. The point total is...
Michigan Statebtpowerhouse.com

Michigan State Offers 2024 Point Guard Jason Richardson Jr.

The Michigan State Spartans put out an offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle to a player whose name will sound awful familiar to Spartan fans. Tom Izzo and his staff offered 2024 prospect Jason Richardson Jr., son of former Spartans great Jason Richardson. Richardson comes out of Bishop Gorman High...
MLBDodger Insider

Corbin on the mound, Nats look to bounce back in Game 2 vs. San Diego

LHP Blake Snell (3–3, 4.99) | LHP Patrick Corbin (6–7, 5.40) Sat., July 17, 2021 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Game #91 / Home #48. Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. NOW FOR THE POSITIVE. Juan Soto recorded his ninth...
MLBFrankfort Times

San Diego-Atlanta Runs

Braves second. Austin Riley flies out to right field to Wil Myers. Stephen Vogt grounds out to shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer. Abraham Almonte doubles to deep right field. Guillermo Heredia singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Abraham Almonte scores. Touki Toussaint grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Nets hosting next training camp in San Diego

Shams Charania: 2021 NBA Finals MVP: Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Clutch Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo overwhelmed with emotions as he becomes an NBA Champion. ❤ pic.twitter.com/AGOKWBeLAu. 14 mins ago – via Twitter ClutchPointsApp.
NFLxflnewshub.com

PR: HUB Football Will Host A Free-Agent Workout CAMP Sunday In San Diego

With NFL and CFL Training Camps set to open and free agents looking to land coveted roster spots, HUB Football will host a free agent workout CAMP this Sunday in San Diego with pro scouts in attendance. CAMP presented by HUB Football, a series of one-day free agent workout camps...
MLBFrankfort Times

San Diego-Miami Runs

Padres second. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield to Jesus Aguilar. Eric Hosmer walks. Austin Nola walks. Jurickson Profar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Nola out at second. Eric Hosmer scores. Blake Snell lines out to left field to Lewis Brinson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy