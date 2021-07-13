Cancel
Gunpowder Milkshake: A Stylish Genre-Blender

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunpowder Milkshake is a stylish female-driven Tarantino-esque genre-blending thriller that provides a new approach to the assassin genre. Sam (Karen Gillan) has known nothing but life with The Firm since her elite assassin mother, Scarlet (Lena Headey) abandoned her when she was 12 years old. To no surprise, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and she’s become something of an assassin in her own right. Trust me when I say that you do not want to get on her bad side. The Firm turns to her when it comes to cleaning things up and she is very good at her job. Like mother, like daughter.

