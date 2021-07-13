Smartphones have made it possible for online casinos to not just grow, but boom in the last few years, and neither the players, nor the casino owners can deny that fact. However, there are several aspects to this growth, and it was only when they all began to come together in the last five years or so that we started to see the true potentials of mobile slots and casinos. Today, mobile slots, aka online slots with mobile versions are almost identical to their desktop counterparts, if not even better sometimes. To put more context behind the facts, let’s now take a look at some of the best online slots with mobile versions available today.