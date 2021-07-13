Cancel
Utah State

I DO! I DO! is entertaining and hopeful at Utah Festival Opera

By Great Salt Lake Fringe!
utahtheatrebloggers.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN — I Do! I Do! is a two person musical that was originally written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt as a vehicle for Mary Martin and Robert Preston. Presented now by the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre Company in their renovated Utah Theatre in downtown Logan, this story goes through 60 years of a married couple’s life, the ups and downs and challenges that are faced, and how they get through it.

