I DO! I DO! is entertaining and hopeful at Utah Festival Opera
LOGAN — I Do! I Do! is a two person musical that was originally written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt as a vehicle for Mary Martin and Robert Preston. Presented now by the Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre Company in their renovated Utah Theatre in downtown Logan, this story goes through 60 years of a married couple’s life, the ups and downs and challenges that are faced, and how they get through it.utahtheatrebloggers.com
